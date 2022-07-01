公司目录
SOLUTE
    Headquartered in San Diego, California, SOLUTE is a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business with a presence in many major military areas. SOLUTE is a recognized industry leader in providing Program Management, Software Engineering, Systems Engineering, Cloud Architecture, DevSecOps, Business Process Engineering, CyberSecurity / Information Assurance, and other Consulting Services to the U.S. government and prime government contractors. In addition, SOLUTE is a premier vendor of commercial state-of-the-art, sUAS. SOLUTE provides best-in-class, U.S. made, sUAS platforms for Fortune 500 companies, Federal Agencies, and Department of Defense programs.The SOLUTE team specializes in creating powerful solutions to the most complex engineering, management, and network communication challenges. Our depth of technical expertise, extensive operational military experience, and successful history of contract support to the Department of Defense provide a uniquely trusted and influential skill set to our clients.

    http://www.solute.us
    2002
    330
    $50M-$100M
