SoftServe in Warsaw Metropolitan Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从L2级别的每yearPLN 140K到L4级别的每yearPLN 272K。 year薪酬 in Warsaw Metropolitan Area包的中位数总计为PLN 265K。 查看SoftServe总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
PLN 140K
PLN 138K
PLN 0
PLN 2.3K
L3
PLN 236K
PLN 236K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L4
PLN 272K
PLN 272K
PLN 0
PLN 0
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
