公司目录
SoftServe
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • 软件工程师

  • 所有软件工程师薪资

  • Ukraine

SoftServe 软件工程师 薪资 在Ukraine

SoftServe in Ukraine的软件工程师薪酬范围从L1级别的每yearUAH 419K到L5级别的每yearUAH 2.74M。 year薪酬 in Ukraine包的中位数总计为UAH 2.13M。 查看SoftServe总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
(入门级)
UAH 419K
UAH 419K
UAH 0
UAH 0
L2
UAH 1.16M
UAH 1.16M
UAH 1.1K
UAH 0
L3
UAH 2.34M
UAH 2.34M
UAH 0
UAH 0
L4
UAH 2.34M
UAH 2.34M
UAH 0
UAH 2.1K
查看 1 更多等级
添加薪酬对比等级
Block logo
+UAH 2.42M
Robinhood logo
+UAH 3.72M
Stripe logo
+UAH 835K
Datadog logo
+UAH 1.46M
Verily logo
+UAH 918K
Don't get lowballed
最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
导出数据查看职位空缺
实习薪资

贡献数据
职业等级是什么 SoftServe?

在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 软件工程师 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

包含职位

提交新职位

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

开发运维工程师

常见问题

SoftServe in Ukraine软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬UAH 3,506,580。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
SoftServe in Ukraine软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为UAH 2,128,995。

推荐职位

    未找到SoftServe的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Arcesium
  • exadel
  • InvestCloud
  • Avtex
  • MedeAnalytics
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源