SoftServe in Mexico的软件工程师薪酬范围从L2级别的每yearMX$710K到L3级别的每yearMX$890K。 year薪酬 in Mexico包的中位数总计为MX$656K。 查看SoftServe总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
L2
MX$710K
MX$710K
MX$0
MX$0
L3
MX$890K
MX$890K
MX$0
MX$0
L4
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***