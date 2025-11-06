SoftServe in Lviv Metropolitan Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从L1级别的每yearUAH 551K到L4级别的每yearUAH 2.14M。 year薪酬 in Lviv Metropolitan Area包的中位数总计为UAH 2M。 查看SoftServe总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
UAH 551K
UAH 551K
UAH 0
UAH 0
L2
UAH 1.19M
UAH 1.18M
UAH 584.4
UAH 0
L3
UAH 2.54M
UAH 2.54M
UAH 0
UAH 0
L4
UAH 2.14M
UAH 2.14M
UAH 0
UAH 7K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
