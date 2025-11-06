SoftServe in Bulgaria的软件工程师薪酬范围从L2级别的每yearBGN 59.2K到L3级别的每yearBGN 61.7K。 year薪酬 in Bulgaria包的中位数总计为BGN 57.7K。 查看SoftServe总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L2
BGN 59.2K
BGN 56.2K
BGN 0
BGN 3K
L3
BGN 61.7K
BGN 61.7K
BGN 0
BGN 0
L4
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
