SoftServe
  • Poland

SoftServe 业务分析师 薪资 在Poland

SoftServe in Poland的业务分析师薪酬L4级别为每yearPLN 208K。 year薪酬 in Poland包的中位数总计为PLN 211K。 查看SoftServe总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L3
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L4
PLN 208K
PLN 208K
PLN 0
PLN 0
最新薪资提交
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
职业等级是什么 SoftServe?

常见问题

SoftServe in Poland业务分析师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬PLN 291,583。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
SoftServe in Poland业务分析师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为PLN 206,117。

其他资源