  • 薪资
  • 业务分析师

  • 所有业务分析师薪资

Softeq 业务分析师 薪资

Softeq in Poland的业务分析师薪酬包中位数为每yearPLN 221K。 查看Softeq总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/28/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Softeq
Business Analyst
Warsaw, MZ, Poland
年薪总额
PLN 221K
级别
Senior
基本工资
PLN 221K
Stock (/yr)
PLN 0
奖金
PLN 0
在职年限
5 年
工作经验
8 年
职业等级是什么 Softeq?
最新薪资提交
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
常见问题

Softeq in Poland业务分析师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬PLN 306,675。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Softeq in Poland业务分析师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为PLN 221,160。

