SoftBank 软件工程师 薪资 在Japan

SoftBank in Japan的软件工程师薪酬包中位数为每year¥5.88M。 查看SoftBank总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/6/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
SoftBank
Software Engineer
Tokyo, TY, Japan
年薪总额
¥5.88M
级别
L3
基本工资
¥3.34M
Stock (/yr)
¥0
奖金
¥2.53M
在职年限
4 年
工作经验
4 年
职业等级是什么 SoftBank?
常见问题

SoftBank in Japan软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬¥14,526,692。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
SoftBank in Japan软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为¥3,563,208。

