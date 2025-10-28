Societe Generale in India的软件工程师薪酬范围从L1级别的每year₹1.69M到L7级别的每year₹2.69M。 year薪酬 in India包的中位数总计为₹1.96M。 查看Societe Generale总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/28/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
₹1.69M
₹1.56M
₹2.7K
₹127K
L2
₹2.35M
₹2.19M
₹0
₹153K
L3
₹2.24M
₹2.05M
₹0
₹185K
L4
₹2.61M
₹2.39M
₹0
₹216K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***