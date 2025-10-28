Societe Generale in France的产品设计师薪酬L3级别为每year€49.5K。 year薪酬 in France包的中位数总计为€49.1K。 查看Societe Generale总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/28/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L2
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L3
€49.5K
€49.5K
€0
€0
L4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
