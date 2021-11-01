公司目录
Societe Generale 薪资

Societe Generale的薪资范围从低端的软件工程师年度总薪酬$19,391到高端的财务分析师$250,000。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Societe Generale. 最后更新： 8/25/2025

$160K

软件工程师
L1 $19.4K
L2 $26.1K
L3 $25.8K
L4 $27.6K
L5 $31.8K
L6 $42.2K
L7 $31.2K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

数据科学家
Median $27.1K
产品经理
L4 $56.8K
L5 $53K

业务分析师
Median $20.7K
产品设计师
Median $56.6K

用户体验设计师

财务分析师
Median $250K
项目经理
Median $82.4K
数据分析师
$65.6K
信息技术专家
$149K
投资银行家
$28.1K
法律
$189K
管理咨询顾问
$56.4K
项目经理
$69.5K
网络安全分析师
$58.8K
软件工程经理
$197K
解决方案架构师
$121K
技术项目经理
$69.3K
技术写作者
$40.3K
常见问题

Най-високоплатената роля, докладвана в Societe Generale, е 财务分析师 с годишно общо възнаграждение от $250,000. Това включва основна заплата, както и всяко потенциално дялово възнаграждение и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение, докладвано в Societe Generale, е $56,388.

