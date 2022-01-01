公司目录
Snowflake 薪资

Snowflake的薪资范围从客户服务职位的年总薪酬$37,476（低端）到数据科学经理职位的$979,200（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Snowflake. 最后更新： 11/17/2025

软件工程师
IC1 $232K
IC2 $346K
IC3 $533K
IC4 $899K
IC5 $817K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

质量保证软件工程师

生产软件工程师

销售
IC1 $134K
IC2 $160K
IC3 $214K
IC4 $342K
IC5 $373K

销售开发代表

客户主管

解决方案架构师
IC3 $293K
IC4 $267K
IC5 $312K

数据架构师

云安全架构师

产品经理
IC3 $431K
IC4 $727K
IC5 $899K
软件工程经理
M3 $616K
M4 $769K
销售工程师
IC3 $303K
IC4 $297K
技术项目经理
IC3 $276K
IC4 $375K
IC5 $325K
数据科学家
IC1 $141K
IC2 $241K
IC3 $340K
产品设计师
IC2 $244K
IC3 $274K
IC4 $574K

用户体验设计师

财务分析师
Median $118K
人力资源
Median $185K
招聘专员
Median $170K

人才寻访专员

会计师
Median $226K

技术会计师

业务分析师
Median $155K
信息技术专员
Median $256K
法务
Median $210K
项目经理
Median $300K
网络安全分析师
Median $105K
项目群经理
Median $240K
业务运营
$370K
业务运营经理
$784K
业务拓展
$289K
客户服务
$37.5K
数据分析师
$210K
数据科学经理
$979K
平面设计师
$623K
市场营销
$174K
市场运营
$121K
人员运营
$194K
收入运营
$480K
技术客户经理
$134K
技术写作师
$303K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Snowflake，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)

常见问题

Snowflake薪资最高的职位是数据科学经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$979,200。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Snowflake的年度总薪酬中位数为$290,692。

