Snap in Greater London Area的销售薪酬包中位数为每year£110K。 查看Snap总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/5/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Snap
Account Manager
London, EN, United Kingdom
年薪总额
£76.6K
级别
L4
基本工资
£67.2K
Stock (/yr)
£9.4K
奖金
£0
在职年限
1 年
工作经验
8 年
职业等级是什么 Snap?
Block logo
+£44K
Robinhood logo
+£67.6K
Stripe logo
+£15.2K
Datadog logo
+£26.6K
Verily logo
+£16.7K
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
归属时间表

100%

1

股票类型
RSU

在Snap，RSUs采用1年归属时间表：

  • 100% 归属于 1st- (8.33% 每月)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Snap，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33.3% 归属于 1st- (2.77% 每月)

  • 33.3% 归属于 2nd- (2.77% 每月)

  • 33.3% 归属于 3rd- (2.77% 每月)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Snap，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

54%

1

33%

2

13%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Snap，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 54% 归属于 1st- (4.50% 每月)

  • 33% 归属于 2nd- (2.75% 每月)

  • 13% 归属于 3rd- (1.08% 每月)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff



包含职位

客户主管

客户经理

常见问题

Snap in Greater London Area销售职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬£201,890。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Snap in Greater London Area销售职位的年度总薪酬中位数为£76,617。

