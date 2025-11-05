Snap in Greater Los Angeles Area的项目群经理薪酬包中位数为每year$242K。 查看Snap总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/5/2025
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
100%
年 1
在Snap，RSUs采用1年归属时间表：
100% 归属于 1st-年 (8.33% 每月)
Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff
33.3%
年 1
33.3%
年 2
33.3%
年 3
在Snap，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：
33.3% 归属于 1st-年 (2.77% 每月)
33.3% 归属于 2nd-年 (2.77% 每月)
33.3% 归属于 3rd-年 (2.77% 每月)
Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Snap，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)
Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff
54%
年 1
33%
年 2
13%
年 3
在Snap，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：
54% 归属于 1st-年 (4.50% 每月)
33% 归属于 2nd-年 (2.75% 每月)
13% 归属于 3rd-年 (1.08% 每月)
Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff