Snap
  薪资
  项目群经理

  所有项目群经理薪资

  Greater Los Angeles Area

Snap 项目群经理 薪资 在Greater Los Angeles Area

Snap in Greater Los Angeles Area的项目群经理薪酬包中位数为每year$242K。 查看Snap总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/5/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Snap
Program Manager
Los Angeles, CA
年薪总额
$242K
级别
L4
基本工资
$172K
Stock (/yr)
$70K
奖金
$0
在职年限
6 年
工作经验
8 年
职业等级是什么 Snap?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
归属时间表

100%

1

股票类型
RSU

在Snap，RSUs采用1年归属时间表：

  • 100% 归属于 1st- (8.33% 每月)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Snap，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33.3% 归属于 1st- (2.77% 每月)

  • 33.3% 归属于 2nd- (2.77% 每月)

  • 33.3% 归属于 3rd- (2.77% 每月)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Snap，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff

54%

1

33%

2

13%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Snap，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 54% 归属于 1st- (4.50% 每月)

  • 33% 归属于 2nd- (2.75% 每月)

  • 13% 归属于 3rd- (1.08% 每月)

Monthly vesting, no 1 year cliff



常见问题

Snap in Greater Los Angeles Area项目群经理职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$279,500。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Snap in Greater Los Angeles Area项目群经理职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$242,000。

