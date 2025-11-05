公司目录
Smartsheet
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • 软件工程师

  • 所有软件工程师薪资

  • United Kingdom

Smartsheet 软件工程师 薪资 在United Kingdom

Smartsheet in United Kingdom的软件工程师薪酬范围从SE I级别的每year£63K到Senior SE II级别的每year£160K。 year薪酬 in United Kingdom包的中位数总计为£82K。 查看Smartsheet总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/5/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
SE I
(入门级)
£63K
£49.1K
£9.7K
£4.2K
SE II
£74.8K
£52.9K
£18K
£3.8K
Senior SE I
£113K
£79.1K
£26.3K
£7.9K
Senior SE II
£160K
£81.1K
£72.9K
£6.2K
查看 2 更多等级
添加薪酬对比等级

Block logo
+£44K
Robinhood logo
+£67.6K
Stripe logo
+£15.2K
Datadog logo
+£26.6K
Verily logo
+£16.7K
Don't get lowballed
最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
导出数据查看职位空缺
实习薪资

归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Smartsheet，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)

33%

1

33%

2

34%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Smartsheet，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33% 归属于 1st- (33.00% 年度)

  • 33% 归属于 2nd- (8.25% 季度)

  • 34% 归属于 3rd- (8.50% 季度)



在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 软件工程师 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

包含职位

提交新职位

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

常见问题

Smartsheet in United Kingdom软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬£180,880。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Smartsheet in United Kingdom软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为£75,363。

推荐职位

    未找到Smartsheet的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Verily
  • CrowdStrike
  • Fastly
  • Microsoft
  • Salesforce
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源