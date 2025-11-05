Smartsheet in India的软件工程师薪酬Senior SE I级别为每year₹5.48M。 year薪酬 in India包的中位数总计为₹5.08M。 查看Smartsheet总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/5/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
SE I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
SE II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior SE I
₹5.48M
₹5M
₹0
₹475K
Senior SE II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Smartsheet，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (6.25% 季度)
33%
年 1
33%
年 2
34%
年 3
在Smartsheet，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：
33% 归属于 1st-年 (33.00% 年度)
33% 归属于 2nd-年 (8.25% 季度)
34% 归属于 3rd-年 (8.50% 季度)