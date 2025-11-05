Smartsheet in Edinburgh Metro Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从SE II级别的每year£69.9K到Senior SE II级别的每year£160K。 year薪酬 in Edinburgh Metro Area包的中位数总计为£177K。 查看Smartsheet总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/5/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
SE I
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
SE II
£69.9K
£48K
£17.1K
£4.9K
Senior SE I
£113K
£79.1K
£26.3K
£7.9K
Senior SE II
£160K
£81.1K
£72.9K
£6.2K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Smartsheet，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (6.25% 季度)
33%
年 1
33%
年 2
34%
年 3
在Smartsheet，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：
33% 归属于 1st-年 (33.00% 年度)
33% 归属于 2nd-年 (8.25% 季度)
34% 归属于 3rd-年 (8.50% 季度)