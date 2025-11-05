Slalom Build in Greater Toronto Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从Engineer级别的每yearCA$98.9K到Senior Engineer级别的每yearCA$129K。 year薪酬 in Greater Toronto Area包的中位数总计为CA$108K。 查看Slalom Build总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/5/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Engineer
CA$98.9K
CA$94.2K
CA$0
CA$4.8K
Senior Engineer
CA$129K
CA$122K
CA$0
CA$6.6K
Architect
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Senior Architect
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***