Slalom Build in Greater Chicago Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从Engineer级别的每year$97.4K到Senior Architect级别的每year$189K。 year薪酬 in Greater Chicago Area包的中位数总计为$140K。 查看Slalom Build总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/5/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Engineer
$97.4K
$95.1K
$0
$2.3K
Senior Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Architect
$143K
$137K
$0
$5.8K
Senior Architect
$189K
$174K
$0
$15K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
