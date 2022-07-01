公司目录
Sketchy
    Sketchy is an online visual learning platform that helps students effortlessly learn and recall information through a blend of art, story, spaced repetition and memory palace techniques. Sketchy was born when four medical students began creating sketched stories to distinguish and memorize similarly named viruses, as they realized that the same learning methodologies can be used across a variety of subjects.Since its inception in 2013, Sketchy has become the premiere learning destination for Medical School students around the world, currently serving over 30,000 active users (or a third of the total 89,000 medical students in the United States) and an alumni base of 100,000+ students. Sketchy is creating the most engaging and effective educational service for students of higher education everywhere by combining visual storytelling with interactive learning tools that together dramatically enhance recall and knowledge acquisition.Sketchy is a TCG (The Chernin Group) portfolio company (joining other companies such as Headspace, Surfline Food52 and Crunchyroll) and a Reach Capital portfolio company (joining other start-up companies that bring a playfulness to learning).

    https://sketchy.com
    官网
    2013
    成立年份
    150
    员工人数
    $10M-$50M
    预估营收
