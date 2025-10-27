公司目录
SIX
SIX 软件工程师 薪资

SIX in Switzerland的软件工程师薪酬包中位数为每yearCHF 117K。 查看SIX总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/27/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
SIX
Software Engineer
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
年薪总额
CHF 117K
级别
Software Engineer
基本工资
CHF 112K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
奖金
CHF 4.5K
在职年限
0-1 年
工作经验
5-10 年
常见问题

SIX in Switzerland软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬CHF 146,006。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
SIX in Switzerland软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为CHF 118,656。

