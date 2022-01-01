公司目录
Sinch
Sinch 薪资

Sinch的薪资范围从低端的项目经理年度总薪酬$6,466到高端的软件工程师$138,375。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Sinch. 最后更新： 8/25/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $138K
产品设计师
Median $52.4K

用户体验设计师

客户服务
$8.3K

数据科学家
$114K
产品经理
$59.2K
项目经理
$6.5K
软件工程经理
$83.6K
解决方案架构师
$97.5K
技术项目经理
$55.8K
技术写作者
$113K
常见问题

据报道，Sinch最高薪的职位是软件工程师，年总薪酬为$138,375。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Sinch的年总薪酬中位数为$71,396。

