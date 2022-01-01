公司目录
Silicon Labs
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Silicon Labs 薪资

Silicon Labs的薪资范围从低端的软件工程经理年度总薪酬$50,868到高端的技术项目经理$301,500。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Silicon Labs. 最后更新： 8/25/2025

$160K

获得报酬，不被玩弄

我们已谈判了数千份报价，并定期实现$3万+（有时$30万+）的增长。让您的薪资得到谈判 或您的 简历得到审核 由真正的专家——每天都从事招聘工作的人——完成。

软件工程师
Median $135K
硬件工程师
Median $150K

专用集成电路工程师

业务发展
$194K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
信息技术专家
$94.5K
产品设计师
$89.7K
产品经理
$146K
项目经理
$221K
销售
$102K
网络安全分析师
$165K
软件工程经理
$50.9K
技术项目经理
$302K
缺少您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面上搜索所有薪资 添加您的薪酬 以帮助解锁该页面。


归属期

33%

1

33%

2

33%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Silicon Labs，RSUs受3年归属期的约束：

  • 33% 归属期 1st- (33.00% 每年)

  • 33% 归属期 2nd- (33.00% 每年)

  • 33% 归属期 3rd- (33.00% 每年)

有问题？向社区提问。

访问Levels.fyi社区，与不同公司的员工互动，获得职业建议等等。

立即访问！

常见问题

据报道，Silicon Labs最高薪的职位是技术项目经理 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$301,500。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Silicon Labs的年总薪酬中位数为$145,725。

特色职位

    未找到Silicon Labs的特色职位

相关公司

  • Western Digital
  • Seagate
  • Lattice Semiconductor
  • Visa
  • NetApp
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源