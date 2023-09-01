公司目录
Sigma Software
Sigma Software 薪资

Sigma Software的薪资范围从低端的招聘人员年度总薪酬$8,358到高端的土木工程师$89,550。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Sigma Software. 最后更新： 8/22/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $79.9K

后端软件工程师

土木工程师
$89.6K
产品经理
$72.4K

招聘人员
$8.4K
解决方案架构师
$62.4K
缺少您的职位？

常见问题

据报道，Sigma Software最高薪的职位是土木工程师 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$89,550。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Sigma Software的年总薪酬中位数为$72,360。

其他资源