Shopee的薪资范围从业务拓展职位的年总薪酬$13,594（低端）到软件工程师职位的$231,746（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 虾皮. 最后更新： 9/19/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Software Engineer $72.2K
Senior Software Engineer $120K
Expert Software Engineer $167K
Senior Expert Software Engineer $232K

前端软件工程师

机器学习工程师

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

数据工程师

生产软件工程师

站点可靠性工程师

人工智能工程师

产品经理
Median $74.9K
数据分析师
Median $57K

业务分析师
Median $75.8K
业务拓展
Median $13.6K
数据科学家
Median $91.2K
产品设计师
Median $49.1K
技术项目经理
Median $74.8K

技术项目经理

人力资源
Median $54.8K
财务分析师
Median $60K
市场营销
Median $44.5K
项目经理
Median $38.7K
招聘专员
Median $70.3K
Analyst
Median $43.3K
会计师
$49.8K
业务运营
$46.9K
业务运营经理
$44.7K
地质工程师
$174K
平面设计师
$71.2K
信息技术专员
$44.2K
法务
$98K
销售
$41.3K
软件工程经理
$225K
用户体验研究员
$102K
归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

股票类型
RSU

在Shopee，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (6.25% 季度)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (6.25% 季度)

常见问题

Shopee薪资最高的职位是软件工程师 at the Senior Expert Software Engineer level，年度总薪酬为$231,746。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Shopee的年度总薪酬中位数为$70,340。

