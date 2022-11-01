公司目录
ShopBack 薪资

ShopBack的薪资范围从用户体验研究员职位的年总薪酬$15,900（低端）到软件工程经理职位的$388,746（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 ShopBack. 最后更新： 9/19/2025

$160K

获得应有薪酬，不被忽悠

软件工程师
Median $54.4K
产品经理
Median $120K
业务分析师
$44.3K

业务拓展
$50.7K
市场营销
$49K
产品设计师
$74.4K
软件工程经理
$389K
用户体验研究员
$15.9K
归属时间表

5%

1

25%

2

70%

3

在ShopBack，股票/股权授予采用3年归属时间表：

  • 5% 归属于 1st- (5.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (25.00% 年度)

  • 70% 归属于 3rd- (70.00% 年度)

常见问题

ShopBack薪资最高的职位是软件工程经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$388,746。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
ShopBack的年度总薪酬中位数为$52,503。

