公司目录
ShipBob
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

ShipBob 薪资

ShipBob的薪资范围从数据科学家职位的年总薪酬$24,430（低端）到解决方案架构师职位的$215,321（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 ShipBob. 最后更新： 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
软件工程师
Median $171K
业务分析师
$142K
数据科学家
$24.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
产品设计师
$149K
产品经理
Median $115K
项目经理
$59.2K
销售
$214K
软件工程经理
$193K
解决方案架构师
$215K
找不到您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面 添加您的薪资 来帮助解锁页面。


常见问题

ShipBob薪资最高的职位是解决方案架构师 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$215,321。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
ShipBob的年度总薪酬中位数为$149,250。

推荐职位

    未找到ShipBob的推荐职位

相关公司

  • 6 River Systems
  • Anvyl
  • NEXT Trucking
  • Deliverr
  • McMaster-Carr
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/shipbob/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.