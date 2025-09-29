公司目录
Service NSW
  • Cybersecurity Analyst

  • 所有Cybersecurity Analyst薪资

Service NSW Cybersecurity Analyst 薪资

Service NSW的Cybersecurity Analyst平均总薪酬范围从每yearA$67.7K到A$98.6K。 查看Service NSW总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/29/2025

平均总薪酬

A$77.7K - A$88.6K
Australia
常见范围
可能范围
A$67.7KA$77.7KA$88.6KA$98.6K
常见范围
可能范围

职业等级是什么 Service NSW?

常见问题

The highest paying salary package reported for a jobFamilies.Cybersecurity Analyst at Service NSW sits at a yearly total compensation of A$98,634. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Service NSW for the jobFamilies.Cybersecurity Analyst role is A$67,706.

