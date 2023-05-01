公司目录
SEMI
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门洞察
  • 分享一些关于SEMI的独特见解，可能对他人有所帮助（例如：面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    SEMI is a global organization that connects over 2,000 member companies and 1.3 million professionals in the electronics manufacturing industry. They focus on advancing technology and business through innovation in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services. SEMI has strategic association partners, FlexTech and MSIG, and has been building connections since 1970 to help members prosper, create new markets, and address industry challenges. They have offices in various locations worldwide and can be found on LinkedIn and Twitter.

    http://semi.org
    官网
    1970
    成立年份
    567
    员工人数
    $100M-$250M
    预估营收
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

    订阅已验证的 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

    推荐职位

      未找到SEMI的推荐职位

    相关公司

    • DoorDash
    • PayPal
    • Stripe
    • Spotify
    • Flipkart
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源