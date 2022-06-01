公司目录
Selene Finance
    Founded in 2007, Selene was created to provide loan resolution strategies for distressed mortgage investment portfolios. We have evolved to offer capacity and scalability to service all types of residential mortgage loans from performing loans (current, re-performing and new originations) to non-performing loans requiring high-touch, complex special servicing. We are an approved servicer for FHLMC, FNMA, GNMA, VA and USDA. Selene is also only one of two GNMA single-family master servicers and approved sub-servicers in the industry. Selene’s diverse client list includes large banks, small to mid-tier investors, REITS, private equity and hedge funds as well as GSEs and government agencies.

    https://seleneadvantage.com
    官网
    2007
    成立年份
    540
    员工人数
    $100M-$250M
    预估营收
    总部

