Scotiabank in Colombia的软件工程师薪酬范围从L6级别的每yearCOP 184.06M到L7级别的每yearCOP 130.87M。 year薪酬 in Colombia包的中位数总计为COP 130.15M。 查看Scotiabank总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/2/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L6
COP 184.06M
COP 169.99M
COP 0
COP 14.07M
L7
COP 130.87M
COP 126.13M
COP 0
COP 4.74M
L8
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L9
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
未找到薪资数据
