Scotiabank 投资银行家 薪资 在New York City Area

Scotiabank in New York City Area的投资银行家薪酬包中位数为每year$275K。 查看Scotiabank总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/2/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Scotiabank
Associate
New York, NY
年薪总额
$275K
级别
L8
基本工资
$200K
Stock (/yr)
$0
奖金
$75K
在职年限
0 年
工作经验
4 年
职业等级是什么 Scotiabank?

$160K

常见问题

