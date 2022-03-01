公司目录
Schindler Elevator
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Schindler Elevator 薪资

Schindler Elevator的薪资范围从软件工程师职位的年总薪酬$85,425（低端）到项目经理职位的$156,800（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Schindler Elevator. 最后更新： 11/15/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
业务分析师
$97.3K
项目经理
$157K
软件工程师
$85.4K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
解决方案架构师
$111K
找不到您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面 添加您的薪资 来帮助解锁页面。


常见问题

Schindler Elevator薪资最高的职位是项目经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$156,800。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Schindler Elevator的年度总薪酬中位数为$104,053。

推荐职位

    未找到Schindler Elevator的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Pushpay
  • Cerner
  • Sprint
  • Bell Flight
  • Hilti
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源