Scale AI in San Francisco Bay Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从L3级别的每year$203K到L5级别的每year$405K。 year薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area包的中位数总计为$262K。 查看Scale AI总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/2/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L3
$203K
$152K
$49.2K
$2.2K
L4
$262K
$188K
$71.4K
$2.5K
L5
$405K
$210K
$195K
$812
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Scale AI，Options采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)
5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.