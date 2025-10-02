Scale AI in Northern Virginia Washington DC的软件工程师薪酬L4级别为每year$362K。 year薪酬 in Northern Virginia Washington DC包的中位数总计为$325K。 查看Scale AI总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/2/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$362K
$180K
$182K
$0
L5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Scale AI，Options采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)
5 years post-termination exercise window after 2 years of employment.