Sberbank in Moscow Metro Area的软件工程经理薪酬范围从L12级别的每yearRUB 4.13M到L13级别的每yearRUB 8.14M。 year薪酬 in Moscow Metro Area包的中位数总计为RUB 5.22M。 查看Sberbank总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/2/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L11
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L12
RUB 4.13M
RUB 3.51M
RUB 0
RUB 622K
L13
RUB 8.14M
RUB 6.07M
RUB 0
RUB 2.07M
L14
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***