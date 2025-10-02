公司目录
Sberbank
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
    Levels FYI Logo
  • 薪资
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • 所有Information Technologist (IT)薪资

  • Moscow Metro Area

Sberbank Information Technologist (IT) 薪资 在Moscow Metro Area

Sberbank in Moscow Metro Area的Information Technologist (IT)薪酬范围从L7级别的每yearRUB 1.63M到L9级别的每yearRUB 2.48M。 year薪酬 in Moscow Metro Area包的中位数总计为RUB 2.11M。 查看Sberbank总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/2/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L7
RUB 1.63M
RUB 1.52M
RUB 0
RUB 118K
L8
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L9
RUB 2.48M
RUB 2.24M
RUB 0
RUB 239K
L10
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
查看 4 更多等级
添加薪酬对比等级

RUB 13.36M

获得应有薪酬，不被忽悠

我们已协商数千份工作邀请，通常实现3万美元以上（有时超过30万美元）的薪酬提升。获得薪酬谈判服务 或您的 简历评估 由真正的专家——每天从事此工作的招聘专员提供服务。

最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
导出数据查看职位空缺

贡献数据
职业等级是什么 Sberbank?

在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

订阅已验证的 Information Technologist (IT) 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

常见问题

Sberbank in Moscow Metro AreajobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT)职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬RUB 2,853,061。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Sberbank in Moscow Metro AreajobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT)职位的年度总薪酬中位数为RUB 2,109,773。

推荐职位

    未找到Sberbank的推荐职位

相关公司

  • HSBC
  • ICICI Bank
  • Franklin Templeton
  • Apollo Global Management
  • Commerzbank
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源