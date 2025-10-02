Sberbank in Moscow Metro Area的Information Technologist (IT)薪酬范围从L7级别的每yearRUB 1.63M到L9级别的每yearRUB 2.48M。 year薪酬 in Moscow Metro Area包的中位数总计为RUB 2.11M。 查看Sberbank总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/2/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L7
RUB 1.63M
RUB 1.52M
RUB 0
RUB 118K
L8
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
L9
RUB 2.48M
RUB 2.24M
RUB 0
RUB 239K
L10
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***