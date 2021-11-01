公司目录
Savvas Learning
Savvas Learning 薪资

Savvas Learning的薪资范围从文案撰稿人职位的年总薪酬$89,760（低端）到销售职位的$156,215（高端）。

软件工程师
Median $95K

全栈软件工程师

文案撰稿人
$89.8K
产品经理
Median $131K

销售
$156K
常见问题

Savvas Learning薪资最高的职位是销售 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$156,215。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Savvas Learning的年度总薪酬中位数为$113,050。

