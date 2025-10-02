What is the highest jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) salary at Saviynt in Warsaw Metropolitan Area?
The highest paying salary package reported for a jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) at Saviynt in Warsaw Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 258,748. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Saviynt jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) employees get paid in Warsaw Metropolitan Area?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Saviynt for the jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) role in Warsaw Metropolitan Area is PLN 185,139.