Sauce Labs 软件工程师 薪资 在Warsaw Metropolitan Area

Sauce Labs in Warsaw Metropolitan Area的软件工程师薪酬包中位数为每yearPLN 355K。 查看Sauce Labs总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/2/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Sauce Labs
Software Engineer
Warsaw, MZ, Poland
年薪总额
PLN 355K
级别
Staff
基本工资
PLN 355K
Stock (/yr)
PLN 0
奖金
PLN 0
在职年限
4 年
工作经验
10 年
职业等级是什么 Sauce Labs?

PLN 600K

常见问题

O pacote salarial com maior remuneração relatado para 软件工程师 na Sauce Labs in Warsaw Metropolitan Area é uma remuneração total anual de PLN 524,376. Isso inclui salário base, bem como qualquer compensação em ações e bônus.
A remuneração total anual mediana relatada na Sauce Labs para a função de 软件工程师 in Warsaw Metropolitan Area é PLN 330,524.

