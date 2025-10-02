公司目录
Satispay
Satispay 软件工程师 薪资 在United States

Satispay in United States的软件工程师薪酬包中位数为每year$51.2K。 查看Satispay总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/2/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Satispay
Software Engineer
Milan, MI
年薪总额
$51.2K
级别
L4
基本工资
$46.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
奖金
$4.9K
在职年限
1 年
工作经验
6 年
职业等级是什么 Satispay?

$160K

最新薪资提交
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
实习薪资

归属时间表

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

在Satispay，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：

  • 25% 归属于 1st- (25.00% 年度)

  • 25% 归属于 2nd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 3rd- (2.08% 每月)

  • 25% 归属于 4th- (2.08% 每月)



包含职位

后端软件工程师

常见问题

Satispay in United States软件工程师职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$62,942。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Satispay in United States软件工程师职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$46,752。

