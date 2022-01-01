公司目录
Sasken Technologies
Sasken Technologies 薪资

Sasken Technologies的薪资范围从软件工程师职位的年总薪酬$11,925（低端）到硬件工程师职位的$99,500（高端）。最后更新： 10/21/2025

软件工程师
Median $11.9K
硬件工程师
$99.5K
风险投资家
$33.5K

常见问题

Sasken Technologies薪资最高的职位是硬件工程师 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$99,500。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Sasken Technologies的年度总薪酬中位数为$33,485。

