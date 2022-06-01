公司目录
Sarepta Therapeutics
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门洞察
  • 分享一些关于Sarepta Therapeutics的独特见解，可能对他人有所帮助（例如：面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical research and drug development company with corporate offices and research facilities in Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States. Incorporated in 1980 as AntiVirals, shortly before going public the company changed its name from AntiVirals to AVI BioPharma soon with stock symbol AVII and in July 2012 changed name from AVI BioPharma to Sarepta Therapeutics and SRPT respectively. As of the end of 2019, the company has two approved drugs (see the Products section below).

    http://www.sarepta.com
    官网
    1980
    成立年份
    990
    员工人数
    $500M-$1B
    预估营收
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

    订阅已验证的 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

    推荐职位

      未找到Sarepta Therapeutics的推荐职位

    相关公司

    • Uber
    • Coinbase
    • LinkedIn
    • Netflix
    • Spotify
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源