思爱普 薪资

SAP的薪资范围从文案撰稿人职位的年总薪酬$23,270（低端）到业务运营经理职位的$487,550（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 思爱普. 最后更新： 11/15/2025

软件工程师
T1 $69.6K
T2 $80.2K
T3 $103K
T4 $129K
T5 $186K

前端软件工程师

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

生产软件工程师

开发运维工程师

人工智能工程师

产品设计师
T1 $120K
T2 $135K
T3 $167K

用户体验设计师

销售
T1 $123K
T2 $117K
T3 $237K
T4 $343K
T5 $381K

客户主管

数据科学家
T1 $70.6K
T2 $74.1K
T3 $96.8K
T4 $131K
产品经理
T2 $74.3K
T3 $98.9K
T4 $126K
市场营销
T2 $137K
T3 $213K
T4 $233K
解决方案架构师
T3 $46K
T4 $74.9K

数据架构师

云架构师

软件工程经理
Median $78.4K
管理咨询顾问
Median $82.5K
项目经理
Median $143K
客户成功
Median $128K
技术项目经理
Median $120K
人力资源
Median $57.7K
销售工程师
Median $114K
业务分析师
Median $74.9K
信息技术专员
Median $82.8K
会计师
$39.1K
行政助理
$74.5K
业务运营
$162K
业务运营经理
$488K
业务拓展
$40.9K
幕僚长
$160K
文案撰稿人
$23.3K
客户服务
$76.5K
客户服务运营
$53.8K
数据分析师
$110K
数据科学经理
$238K
设施经理
$80K
平面设计师
$104K
硬件工程师
$136K
法务
$271K
产品设计经理
$296K
项目群经理
$128K
招聘专员
$199K
收入运营
$95.2K
网络安全分析师
$81.1K
全面薪酬
$83.3K
用户体验研究员
$95.3K
风险投资家
$121K
归属时间表

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.4%

3

股票类型
RSU

在SAP，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33.3% 归属于 1st- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 2nd- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.4% 归属于 3rd- (33.40% 年度)

20%

1

40%

2

40%

3

股票类型
RSU

在SAP，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 20% 归属于 1st- (20.00% 年度)

  • 40% 归属于 2nd- (40.00% 年度)

  • 40% 归属于 3rd- (40.00% 年度)

33%

1

33%

2

34%

3

股票类型
RSU

在SAP，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33% 归属于 1st- (8.25% 季度)

  • 33% 归属于 2nd- (8.25% 季度)

  • 34% 归属于 3rd- (8.50% 季度)

常见问题

SAP薪资最高的职位是业务运营经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$487,550。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
SAP的年度总薪酬中位数为$114,363。

