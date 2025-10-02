SAP Concur in Greater Seattle Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从T2级别的每year$130K到T4级别的每year$243K。 year薪酬 in Greater Seattle Area包的中位数总计为$185K。 查看SAP Concur总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/2/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
T1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
$130K
$119K
$944
$9.7K
T3
$174K
$150K
$7.7K
$16.2K
T4
$243K
$190K
$31.7K
$21.2K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
