S&P Global in United Kingdom的软件工程师薪酬L9级别为每year£62.3K。 year薪酬 in United Kingdom包的中位数总计为£63K。 查看S&P Global总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/2/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L8
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L9
£62.3K
£55.8K
£0
£6.5K
L10
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L11
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
年 1
33%
年 2
33%
年 3
在S&P Global，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：
33% 归属于 1st-年 (16.50% 半年)
33% 归属于 2nd-年 (16.50% 半年)
33% 归属于 3rd-年 (16.50% 半年)