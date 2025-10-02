S&P Global in New York City Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从L8级别的每year$125K到L13级别的每year$284K。 year薪酬 in New York City Area包的中位数总计为$132K。 查看S&P Global总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/2/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L8
$125K
$117K
$1.4K
$6.9K
L9
$121K
$110K
$0
$11.4K
L10
$106K
$106K
$0
$0
L11
$180K
$163K
$0
$17K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
年 1
33%
年 2
33%
年 3
在S&P Global，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：
33% 归属于 1st-年 (16.50% 半年)
33% 归属于 2nd-年 (16.50% 半年)
33% 归属于 3rd-年 (16.50% 半年)