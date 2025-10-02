S&P Global in Greater Delhi Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从L8级别的每year₹1.28M到L9级别的每year₹2.2M。 year薪酬 in Greater Delhi Area包的中位数总计为₹2.03M。 查看S&P Global总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/2/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L8
₹1.28M
₹1.25M
₹0
₹30.5K
L9
₹2.2M
₹2M
₹0
₹202K
L10
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L11
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
未找到薪资数据
33%
年 1
33%
年 2
33%
年 3
在S&P Global，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：
33% 归属于 1st-年 (16.50% 半年)
33% 归属于 2nd-年 (16.50% 半年)
33% 归属于 3rd-年 (16.50% 半年)