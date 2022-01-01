公司目录
S&P Global
S&P Global 薪资

S&P Global的薪资范围从市场营销运营职位的年总薪酬$4,029（低端）到企业发展职位的$335,168（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 S&P Global. 最后更新： 10/25/2025

软件工程师
L8 $13.3K
L9 $24.5K
L10 $30.1K
L11 $45K
L13 $77K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

数据工程师

产品经理
Median $89.4K
软件工程经理
Median $290K

数据分析师
Median $12K
数据科学家
Median $160K
业务分析师
Median $170K
解决方案架构师
Median $205K

Data Architect

会计师
$111K
业务运营
$124K
企业发展
$335K
客户成功
$89.6K
数据科学经理
$53.8K
财务分析师
$62.9K
Information Technologist (IT)
$48.9K
管理顾问
$90.8K
市场营销
$89.6K
市场营销运营
$4K
产品设计师
$104K
项目群经理
$52.8K
项目经理
$55K
销售
$270K
销售工程师
$109K
技术项目经理
$155K
归属时间表

33%

1

33%

2

33%

3

股票类型
RSU

在S&P Global，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33% 归属于 1st- (16.50% 半年)

  • 33% 归属于 2nd- (16.50% 半年)

  • 33% 归属于 3rd- (16.50% 半年)

常见问题

S&P Global薪资最高的职位是企业发展 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$335,168。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
S&P Global的年度总薪酬中位数为$89,550。

